Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel media room microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

This spacious home is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The kitchen features ample cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Other features of this home include a large bonus room, a spacious yard, and a two-car garage. This home features an upstairs loft, perfect for a game or media room. Make this house your home!