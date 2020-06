31032 Stone Arch Ave

Amenities

GREAT BRIDGEWATER COMMUNITY/ WATERFRONT

HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED- 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WATERFRONT HOME. FROM THE BEAUTIFUL FOYER AT THE ENTRYWAY YOU SEE THE OPEN & SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH A FORMAL DINING ROOM OFF TO THE SIDE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES (REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE), EAT-IN SPACE, PANTRY & A BREAKFAST BAR.THE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET LOOKS OUT OVER THE POND. MASTER BATHROOM HAS A GARDEN TUB & A SEPARATE SHOWER STALL WITH TWO SINKS. TILE FLOORS IN ALL WET AREAS WITH NEUTRAL CARPET IN BEDROOMS/LIVING AREAS. VAULTED CEILINGS, PLANT SHELVES & ARCHWAYS THROUGHOUT. INSIDE UTILITY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE & IRRIGATION SYSTEM. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING & HIGHWAYS. EASY COMMUTE TO TAMPA. SMALL PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET. IMPORTANT-TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFORE TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL.