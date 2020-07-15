31024 Edendale Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to schedule a viewing of this breathtaking home in Meadow Pointe 04. When you walk in you stop and literally say WOW! Its a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with nearly 3000sf of living space. All brand NEW gray/white laminated wood floors, all NEW freshly painted walls, all NEW stainless appliances in the kitchen. Arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, an amazing 12 foot sliding glass door off the 30 foot living room to the outdoor covered patio. Kitchen has tons of counter space, 42" cabinets, corian counters, large built in desk with its own cabinets, and a perfectly sized center island. The split bedroom floor plan is great with every bedroom having its own bath with two of the bedrooms sharing a jack and jill style bath; and the third having its own.Laundry room is inside and conveniently located with plenty of folding and hanging space. And now for the master bedroom - the master bedroom is 30x30 with walk in closet, sliding doors to the exterior, bathroom features garden tub, two separate sink areas and separate shower. This home sits on a corner lot with lots of privacy. Has a 3 car garage with garage door openers and yet with all of this is priced to rent at just $1950 a month. It is ready for immediate occupancy. Small pet is welcome.

THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!