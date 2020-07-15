31024 Edendale Dr

All apartments in Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31024 Edendale Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 to schedule a viewing of this breathtaking home in Meadow Pointe 04. When you walk in you stop and literally say WOW! Its a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with nearly 3000sf of living space. All brand NEW gray/white laminated wood floors, all NEW freshly painted walls, all NEW stainless appliances in the kitchen. Arched doorways, cathedral ceilings, an amazing 12 foot sliding glass door off the 30 foot living room to the outdoor covered patio. Kitchen has tons of counter space, 42" cabinets, corian counters, large built in desk with its own cabinets, and a perfectly sized center island. The split bedroom floor plan is great with every bedroom having its own bath with two of the bedrooms sharing a jack and jill style bath; and the third having its own.Laundry room is inside and conveniently located with plenty of folding and hanging space. And now for the master bedroom - the master bedroom is 30x30 with walk in closet, sliding doors to the exterior, bathroom features garden tub, two separate sink areas and separate shower. This home sits on a corner lot with lots of privacy. Has a 3 car garage with garage door openers and yet with all of this is priced to rent at just $1950 a month. It is ready for immediate occupancy. Small pet is welcome.
THIS HOME IS READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

