Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

30954 Whitlock Dr

30954 Whitlock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30954 Whitlock Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this really nice villa with 2 bedrooms plus a den/office with no closet, and two bathrooms in a split floor plan. Good size kitchen leads to dining room and a large living room with sliding door to covered patio. Master bedroom has bathroom with 2 sink vanity and large shower. Guest bath has a tub / shower combo. Laundry with washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Located in gated community in Meadow Pointe you will have access to the clubhouse, fitness room, pool, tennis, playground and more. One small pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have any available units?
30954 Whitlock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30954 Whitlock Dr have?
Some of 30954 Whitlock Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30954 Whitlock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30954 Whitlock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30954 Whitlock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr offers parking.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have a pool?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr has a pool.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have accessible units?
No, 30954 Whitlock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30954 Whitlock Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30954 Whitlock Dr has units with air conditioning.
