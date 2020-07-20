30954 Whitlock Dr

Amenities

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this really nice villa with 2 bedrooms plus a den/office with no closet, and two bathrooms in a split floor plan. Good size kitchen leads to dining room and a large living room with sliding door to covered patio. Master bedroom has bathroom with 2 sink vanity and large shower. Guest bath has a tub / shower combo. Laundry with washer and dryer. Two car attached garage. Located in gated community in Meadow Pointe you will have access to the clubhouse, fitness room, pool, tennis, playground and more. One small pet will be considered.