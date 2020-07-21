30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE

Amenities
NEED SPACE? Be the FIRST to rent this beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home that also offers a HUGE upstairs BONUS area and a downstairs OFFICE/DEN/GUEST ROOM too! The first floor consists of a FORMAL LIVING/DINING room, an open concept KITCHEN/FAMILY area, a full bathroom, office & laundry. You're sure to love the LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN that is flanked by the Living/dining area & family room. It features TONS of CABINETS & COUNTER SPACE as well as a BREAKFAST BAR and spacious pantry. The BRAND NEW CABINETS are white with soft close drawers and the GRANITE is a swirl of neutral colors. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs you will find an OPEN BONUS/FLEX SPACE in the center and ALL BEDROOMS. The spacious MASTER SUITE is situated at the back of the house and has a bathroom, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET (with room for a dresser!) and a secondary walk in too! The ROOMY MASTER BATH features DUAL VANITY with GRANITE COUNTERTOP, garden tub/shower combo & linen closet. Across the hall are 4 more bedrooms situated from front to back with the added convenience of 2 more full bathrooms. BRAND NEW UPGRADES INCLUDE: WASHED LOOK WOOD-LIKE TILE flooring throughout downstairs & ALL BATHROOMS, NEUTRAL COLOR CARPET in office, bonus & all bedrooms, GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABINETS in kitchen and all baths, TOILETS, interior & exterior paint & more! Yard is partially fenced for privacy. Community features a huge playground! Great location!