30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

NEED SPACE? Be the FIRST to rent this beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home that also offers a HUGE upstairs BONUS area and a downstairs OFFICE/DEN/GUEST ROOM too! The first floor consists of a FORMAL LIVING/DINING room, an open concept KITCHEN/FAMILY area, a full bathroom, office & laundry. You're sure to love the LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN that is flanked by the Living/dining area & family room. It features TONS of CABINETS & COUNTER SPACE as well as a BREAKFAST BAR and spacious pantry. The BRAND NEW CABINETS are white with soft close drawers and the GRANITE is a swirl of neutral colors. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs you will find an OPEN BONUS/FLEX SPACE in the center and ALL BEDROOMS. The spacious MASTER SUITE is situated at the back of the house and has a bathroom, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET (with room for a dresser!) and a secondary walk in too! The ROOMY MASTER BATH features DUAL VANITY with GRANITE COUNTERTOP, garden tub/shower combo & linen closet. Across the hall are 4 more bedrooms situated from front to back with the added convenience of 2 more full bathrooms. BRAND NEW UPGRADES INCLUDE: WASHED LOOK WOOD-LIKE TILE flooring throughout downstairs & ALL BATHROOMS, NEUTRAL COLOR CARPET in office, bonus & all bedrooms, GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABINETS in kitchen and all baths, TOILETS, interior & exterior paint & more! Yard is partially fenced for privacy. Community features a huge playground! Great location!