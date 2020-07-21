All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE
30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE

30849 Temple Stand Ave · No Longer Available
Location

30849 Temple Stand Ave, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Ashley Pines

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
NEED SPACE? Be the FIRST to rent this beautifully UPDATED & UPGRADED, 5 bedroom, 4 bath home that also offers a HUGE upstairs BONUS area and a downstairs OFFICE/DEN/GUEST ROOM too! The first floor consists of a FORMAL LIVING/DINING room, an open concept KITCHEN/FAMILY area, a full bathroom, office & laundry. You're sure to love the LARGE, OPEN KITCHEN that is flanked by the Living/dining area & family room. It features TONS of CABINETS & COUNTER SPACE as well as a BREAKFAST BAR and spacious pantry. The BRAND NEW CABINETS are white with soft close drawers and the GRANITE is a swirl of neutral colors. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. Upstairs you will find an OPEN BONUS/FLEX SPACE in the center and ALL BEDROOMS. The spacious MASTER SUITE is situated at the back of the house and has a bathroom, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET (with room for a dresser!) and a secondary walk in too! The ROOMY MASTER BATH features DUAL VANITY with GRANITE COUNTERTOP, garden tub/shower combo & linen closet. Across the hall are 4 more bedrooms situated from front to back with the added convenience of 2 more full bathrooms. BRAND NEW UPGRADES INCLUDE: WASHED LOOK WOOD-LIKE TILE flooring throughout downstairs & ALL BATHROOMS, NEUTRAL COLOR CARPET in office, bonus & all bedrooms, GRANITE COUNTERS & WOOD CABINETS in kitchen and all baths, TOILETS, interior & exterior paint & more! Yard is partially fenced for privacy. Community features a huge playground! Great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have any available units?
30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have?
Some of 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30849 TEMPLE STAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
