All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:38 AM

30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT

30848 Saint Vincent Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30848 Saint Vincent Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
The dream house. Spectacular over size lot located on a cul de sac and conservation, very private. Beautiful landscape and perfect manicure Lawn. Four bedrooms x two bathrooms, loaded with a lot of upgrades, beautiful tiled floors every where. The foyer and formal living-dining room welcome you to the house. Spacious kitchen totally remodeled with stainless steel appliances opens to the breakfast area and family room. The sliding doors lead to the covered paved patio and extra paved area to enjoy these gatherings with family and friends in a very private atmosphere. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closet with enough space to share and master bathroom with walk-in shower, his and her sink, garden tub, toilette room and linen closet. This house is perfectly located close to college, shopping, Hospital, I75, great schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have any available units?
30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have?
Some of 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT offers parking.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have a pool?
No, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg