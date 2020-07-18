30848 SAINT VINCENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

The dream house. Spectacular over size lot located on a cul de sac and conservation, very private. Beautiful landscape and perfect manicure Lawn. Four bedrooms x two bathrooms, loaded with a lot of upgrades, beautiful tiled floors every where. The foyer and formal living-dining room welcome you to the house. Spacious kitchen totally remodeled with stainless steel appliances opens to the breakfast area and family room. The sliding doors lead to the covered paved patio and extra paved area to enjoy these gatherings with family and friends in a very private atmosphere. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closet with enough space to share and master bathroom with walk-in shower, his and her sink, garden tub, toilette room and linen closet. This house is perfectly located close to college, shopping, Hospital, I75, great schools and much more.