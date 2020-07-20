All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP

30844 Summer Sun Loop · No Longer Available
Location

30844 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand new DR Horton one story single family home with 4 brms, 2 baths, 2 car garage overlooking a tranquil pond. Be the first occupant to live in this brand new home offering all appliances including washer and dryer. Going home will be like living in a resort especially when the Overpass Exit is completed in 2020 that will directly connect from I-75 to the Epperson Ranch. The monthly rent includes access to the first crystal lagoon in the state of Florida. Other items included on the monthly rent is the lawn care and basic internet service of 100/100 provided by spectrum. Eliminate your cable bill and stream to all your devices from the fastest internet speed in the nation! Don't miss the LED recessed kit light fixtures, upgraded modern ceiling fans and light fixtures, energy saving double pane windows, 14 SEER energy efficient A/C with Wi-Fi thermostat, cordless blinds on all windows, reclaimed water for the sprinkler for only $15 per month and so much more! This is a smart home so do not miss out on this great opportunity to live life as it should be lived!!! Renters insurance is required and the HOA requires approved tenant to complete an information form (attached in MLS) and pay a Non-refundable fee of $50 fee as a formality. Their information will be entered into directory at gate. Short term leases available at a premium rental rate with home buying clause-inquire about details. The floorplan is the same as the model home called the Cali for Dr Horton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have any available units?
30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have?
Some of 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP offers parking.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have a pool?
No, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP has units with air conditioning.
