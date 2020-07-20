30844 SUMMER SUN LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Brand new DR Horton one story single family home with 4 brms, 2 baths, 2 car garage overlooking a tranquil pond. Be the first occupant to live in this brand new home offering all appliances including washer and dryer. Going home will be like living in a resort especially when the Overpass Exit is completed in 2020 that will directly connect from I-75 to the Epperson Ranch. The monthly rent includes access to the first crystal lagoon in the state of Florida. Other items included on the monthly rent is the lawn care and basic internet service of 100/100 provided by spectrum. Eliminate your cable bill and stream to all your devices from the fastest internet speed in the nation! Don't miss the LED recessed kit light fixtures, upgraded modern ceiling fans and light fixtures, energy saving double pane windows, 14 SEER energy efficient A/C with Wi-Fi thermostat, cordless blinds on all windows, reclaimed water for the sprinkler for only $15 per month and so much more! This is a smart home so do not miss out on this great opportunity to live life as it should be lived!!! Renters insurance is required and the HOA requires approved tenant to complete an information form (attached in MLS) and pay a Non-refundable fee of $50 fee as a formality. Their information will be entered into directory at gate. Short term leases available at a premium rental rate with home buying clause-inquire about details. The floorplan is the same as the model home called the Cali for Dr Horton.