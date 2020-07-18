All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30818 LUHMAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30818 LUHMAN COURT
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

30818 LUHMAN COURT

30818 Luhman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30818 Luhman Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in Wesley Chapel and the desired community of Meadow Pointe, this home is nestled in the gated community of Iverson. The home features recently installed laminate flooring throughout the main living space with an open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has been recently renovated and upgraded, with a new refrigerator and microwave installed. Washer and Dryer brand new, never been used. There is an inside utility to help ensure you do not overheat while doing your laundry. All countertops recently installed are granite, both in kitchen and bathrooms. The master bathroom yields dual vanities and a separate bathtub (garden tub style) and shower. Meadow Pointe has a beautiful community center with pool, basketball and tennis courts, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have any available units?
30818 LUHMAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have?
Some of 30818 LUHMAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30818 LUHMAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30818 LUHMAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30818 LUHMAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30818 LUHMAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30818 LUHMAN COURT offers parking.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30818 LUHMAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 30818 LUHMAN COURT has a pool.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 30818 LUHMAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30818 LUHMAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30818 LUHMAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30818 LUHMAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg