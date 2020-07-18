30818 LUHMAN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Located in Wesley Chapel and the desired community of Meadow Pointe, this home is nestled in the gated community of Iverson. The home features recently installed laminate flooring throughout the main living space with an open split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has been recently renovated and upgraded, with a new refrigerator and microwave installed. Washer and Dryer brand new, never been used. There is an inside utility to help ensure you do not overheat while doing your laundry. All countertops recently installed are granite, both in kitchen and bathrooms. The master bathroom yields dual vanities and a separate bathtub (garden tub style) and shower. Meadow Pointe has a beautiful community center with pool, basketball and tennis courts, and much more!