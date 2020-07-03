30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking for a new tenant to take advantage of this fantastic home with an amazing lot and water view. Home features a large open concept perfect for entertaining and gatherings. Upgraded beautiful vinyl-plank wood flooring on first and second level, tile in bathrooms. Why wait months for your home to be built? When you can immediately move in to the Galen Floor plan by DR Horton. Start living in your permanent vacation community featuring a tropical paradise that comes with unveiling the world's top recreational amenity. This game-changing feature absolutely elevates what it means to live a fun Florida lifestyle. With more than 7 acres of crystal clear blue water, sandy beaches, palm trees, swim-up bar and recreational rentals by Metro Places.