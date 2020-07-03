All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP

30788 Summer Sun Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30788 Summer Sun Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a new tenant to take advantage of this fantastic home with an amazing lot and water view. Home features a large open concept perfect for entertaining and gatherings. Upgraded beautiful vinyl-plank wood flooring on first and second level, tile in bathrooms. Why wait months for your home to be built? When you can immediately move in to the Galen Floor plan by DR Horton. Start living in your permanent vacation community featuring a tropical paradise that comes with unveiling the world's top recreational amenity. This game-changing feature absolutely elevates what it means to live a fun Florida lifestyle. With more than 7 acres of crystal clear blue water, sandy beaches, palm trees, swim-up bar and recreational rentals by Metro Places.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have any available units?
30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have?
Some of 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP offers parking.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP has a pool.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 30788 SUMMER SUN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa