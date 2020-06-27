30740 Tremont Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 4/2 - Awesome home located in great community of Meadow Pointe. This home is situated on large corner lot with lawn care included! Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2 baths in a 3 way split plan. Separate formal dining and living room area. Fully equipped kitchen with bay window and dinette area that overlooks the large family room with built in decor shelves. Also has screened lanai overlooking the fenced backyard. Access to all the great community amenities which include Pool, Tennis, Fitness, Center, Club House and more! Interior & Exterior of home have been freshly painted!



