Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:34 AM

30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr

30721 Pumpkin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30721 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Country Walk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home in Country Walk, Wesley Chapel. Open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen overlooking the dining and living room, Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and inside bathroom with direct access onto the back porch. Fresh interior paint, spacious 2 car garage enough for extra storage on side. Two more bedrooms, a laundry room and one more bathroom are some features this house has to offer. Open backyard facing preserved area, nice garden, irrigation system and law maintenance are all covered by association dues. Welcome to Country Walk. Must call now for an appointment. 8137354969

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have any available units?
30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have?
Some of 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
