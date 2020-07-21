30721 Pumpkin Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come see this beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home in Country Walk, Wesley Chapel. Open floor plan with a large eat-in kitchen overlooking the dining and living room, Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and inside bathroom with direct access onto the back porch. Fresh interior paint, spacious 2 car garage enough for extra storage on side. Two more bedrooms, a laundry room and one more bathroom are some features this house has to offer. Open backyard facing preserved area, nice garden, irrigation system and law maintenance are all covered by association dues. Welcome to Country Walk. Must call now for an appointment. 8137354969