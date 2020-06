Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice 4 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in Ashley Pines. This home features large living area, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space, tile in all main/living areas and much more.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.