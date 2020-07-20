All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30716 Wrencrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30716 Wrencrest Drive
Last updated June 4 2019 at 2:53 PM

30716 Wrencrest Drive

30716 Wrencrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30716 Wrencrest Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
See the Video Property Tour

Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, 1,956 SF home nestled in a serene gated community of Meadow Pointe in the Wesley Chapel area of Tampa. The home features vaulted ceilings and has a large open eat-in kitchen, living room, as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and island. Stainless appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave hood. The large master bedroom has walk in closet with an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and separate garden tub and twin sinks. This home features carpet, wood, and tile flooring. There is an inside utility room with full-size washer and dryer. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large screened lanai overlooking the fenced back yard. Beautifully landscaped with lawn care included in rent. Tenant access to the community pool, club house, and tennis courts. Pool cards are $10

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have any available units?
30716 Wrencrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have?
Some of 30716 Wrencrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30716 Wrencrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30716 Wrencrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30716 Wrencrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30716 Wrencrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30716 Wrencrest Drive offers parking.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30716 Wrencrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30716 Wrencrest Drive has a pool.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 30716 Wrencrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30716 Wrencrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30716 Wrencrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30716 Wrencrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg