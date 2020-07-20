30716 Wrencrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

See the Video Property Tour



Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage, 1,956 SF home nestled in a serene gated community of Meadow Pointe in the Wesley Chapel area of Tampa. The home features vaulted ceilings and has a large open eat-in kitchen, living room, as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen includes solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, and island. Stainless appliances include a side-by-side refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and microwave hood. The large master bedroom has walk in closet with an en suite bathroom with stand-up shower and separate garden tub and twin sinks. This home features carpet, wood, and tile flooring. There is an inside utility room with full-size washer and dryer. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large screened lanai overlooking the fenced back yard. Beautifully landscaped with lawn care included in rent. Tenant access to the community pool, club house, and tennis courts. Pool cards are $10



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.