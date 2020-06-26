30713 Tremont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Home in the gated community of Wrencrest, Meadow Point II. Lawn Care included.

Home has fresh paint throughout and newer carpet as well. Eat in kitchen with new stainless refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The home is a triple split floor plan with a formal dining room and true "Jack and Jill" bedrooms/bath. Master has giant closet to get lost in and slider that leads to screened patio. Fourth bedroom and third bath are located at the front of the home. Call today to schedule a showing of this property. Pets welcome.