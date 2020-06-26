All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30713 Tremont Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30713 Tremont Dr
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:55 AM

30713 Tremont Dr

30713 Tremont Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30713 Tremont Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Home in the gated community of Wrencrest, Meadow Point II. Lawn Care included.
Home has fresh paint throughout and newer carpet as well. Eat in kitchen with new stainless refrigerator and washer/dryer included. The home is a triple split floor plan with a formal dining room and true "Jack and Jill" bedrooms/bath. Master has giant closet to get lost in and slider that leads to screened patio. Fourth bedroom and third bath are located at the front of the home. Call today to schedule a showing of this property. Pets welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30713 Tremont Dr have any available units?
30713 Tremont Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30713 Tremont Dr have?
Some of 30713 Tremont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30713 Tremont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30713 Tremont Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30713 Tremont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 30713 Tremont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30713 Tremont Dr offers parking.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30713 Tremont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr have a pool?
Yes, 30713 Tremont Dr has a pool.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr have accessible units?
No, 30713 Tremont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30713 Tremont Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30713 Tremont Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 30713 Tremont Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa