30647 NICKERSON LOOP

You'll love living in this stylish home. This home has plenty of living space and amazing curb appeal, situated in the Wesley Chapel, FL neighborhood. Some of the home features include ceramic tile and carpeting throughout the, large fan windows, charming light fixtures and arched doorways. The kitchen is equipped with large countertops, modern appliances, wood cabinets with plenty of storage space and a breakfast island that opens to the family room. Retreat to the backyard and enjoy the screened patio and huge yard, perfect for grilling and relaxing. Community amenities include a gym, clubhouse, pool, basketball court and tennis court.