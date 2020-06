Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a 2 car garage home in the Chapel Pies Neighborhood of Wesley Chapel. Large Living room/ Dining room combo. High Ceilings! Open Floor plan. Sit back on the screened lanai and fenced in backyard overlooking conservation pond. Has all appliances included. Conveniently located near schools, shopping and dining. I-275 on ramp is close.