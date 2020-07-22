30617 Casewell Pl

Amenities

Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and to schedule a showing of this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Cove, Wesley Chapel.This home was built in 2011 with Powerhouse Green saving an average of 15-25% on utility bills: Low E-Vinyl windows, improved moisture control,and fresh air ventilation. Very nice split floor plan. Master bedroom has impressive en-suite bath with double vanity, corian counters, upgraded tile in shower. Carpet only in bedrooms, ceramic tile in high traffic areas. Open kitchen has granite countertops, 42" cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, full appliance package, and sliding door to the covered patio. Backyard is well landscaped and is fully fenced. Owner prefers no dogs. Bring your own washer/dryer as there is an interior laundry room with built in cabinets for your convenience. Home is move in ready. HOA Application required after owner approval and can take up to 14 days. Take a look today and be in this beautiful home before the holidays!