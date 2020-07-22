All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

30617 Casewell Pl

30617 Casewell Place · No Longer Available
Location

30617 Casewell Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Palm Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Call Sue wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and to schedule a showing of this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Palm Cove, Wesley Chapel.This home was built in 2011 with Powerhouse Green saving an average of 15-25% on utility bills: Low E-Vinyl windows, improved moisture control,and fresh air ventilation. Very nice split floor plan. Master bedroom has impressive en-suite bath with double vanity, corian counters, upgraded tile in shower. Carpet only in bedrooms, ceramic tile in high traffic areas. Open kitchen has granite countertops, 42" cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, full appliance package, and sliding door to the covered patio. Backyard is well landscaped and is fully fenced. Owner prefers no dogs. Bring your own washer/dryer as there is an interior laundry room with built in cabinets for your convenience. Home is move in ready. HOA Application required after owner approval and can take up to 14 days. Take a look today and be in this beautiful home before the holidays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30617 Casewell Pl have any available units?
30617 Casewell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30617 Casewell Pl have?
Some of 30617 Casewell Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30617 Casewell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
30617 Casewell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30617 Casewell Pl pet-friendly?
No, 30617 Casewell Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 30617 Casewell Pl offers parking.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30617 Casewell Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl have a pool?
Yes, 30617 Casewell Pl has a pool.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl have accessible units?
No, 30617 Casewell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30617 Casewell Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 30617 Casewell Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30617 Casewell Pl has units with air conditioning.
