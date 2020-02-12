All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE

30564 Chesapeake Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30564 Chesapeake Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
ALMOST NEW HOME IN THE RIDGE WITH THE BEST RECREATION FACILITY AROUND. 3 BEDROOM-PLUS A DEN OR OFFICE PLUS 2 AND HALF BATH. CERAMIC TILE EVERYWHERE EXCEPT BEDROOMS. LARGE FORMAL DING AREA PLUS THE GREAT ROOM. GAS STOVE AND HOT WATER HEATER. GRANITE COUNTERS AND DARK WOOD CABINETS.THE LAWN PLUS SHRUBS PLUS THE EXTERIOR SPRINKLERS ARE MAINTAINED AND PAID BY HOA--EVEN THE GARBAGE! A HUGE SAVING PLUS ALL THE AMENATIES. GATED FOR SECURITY. CALL TO VIEW-THE HOMES IN THE RIDGE DO NOT LAST LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have any available units?
30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

