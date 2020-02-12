30564 CHESAPEAK BAY DRIVE

30564 Chesapeake Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALMOST NEW HOME IN THE RIDGE WITH THE BEST RECREATION FACILITY AROUND. 3 BEDROOM-PLUS A DEN OR OFFICE PLUS 2 AND HALF BATH. CERAMIC TILE EVERYWHERE EXCEPT BEDROOMS. LARGE FORMAL DING AREA PLUS THE GREAT ROOM. GAS STOVE AND HOT WATER HEATER. GRANITE COUNTERS AND DARK WOOD CABINETS.THE LAWN PLUS SHRUBS PLUS THE EXTERIOR SPRINKLERS ARE MAINTAINED AND PAID BY HOA--EVEN THE GARBAGE! A HUGE SAVING PLUS ALL THE AMENATIES. GATED FOR SECURITY. CALL TO VIEW-THE HOMES IN THE RIDGE DO NOT LAST LONG!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
