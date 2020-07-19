30544 Calle Lane Trailer

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this large 3/2 with carport and driveway parking! This manufactured home is over 1600 square feet and offers a full kitchen with refrigerator,dishwasher stove, microwave and eat in dining room area. Home features a large living room dining room combination with master and full bath (including garden tub and separate shower) on one side and 2 large bedrooms and full bath on the other side. Home is on an acre of land with a front porch, large back patio, storage shed and LOTS of room to play! This home has a garage apartment in the back that is not included with this home. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. Lawn care included in rent and home is on a well. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

$60 App Fee per Adult, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $300 non refundable pet fee per pet (one small pet only with owner approval) $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.