All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30544 Calle Lane Trailer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30544 Calle Lane Trailer
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

30544 Calle Lane Trailer

30544 Calle Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30544 Calle Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Williams Acres East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this large 3/2 with carport and driveway parking! This manufactured home is over 1600 square feet and offers a full kitchen with refrigerator,dishwasher stove, microwave and eat in dining room area. Home features a large living room dining room combination with master and full bath (including garden tub and separate shower) on one side and 2 large bedrooms and full bath on the other side. Home is on an acre of land with a front porch, large back patio, storage shed and LOTS of room to play! This home has a garage apartment in the back that is not included with this home. Washer and dryer included as a convenience only. Lawn care included in rent and home is on a well. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!
$60 App Fee per Adult, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $300 non refundable pet fee per pet (one small pet only with owner approval) $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have any available units?
30544 Calle Lane Trailer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have?
Some of 30544 Calle Lane Trailer's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30544 Calle Lane Trailer currently offering any rent specials?
30544 Calle Lane Trailer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30544 Calle Lane Trailer pet-friendly?
Yes, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer is pet friendly.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer offer parking?
Yes, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer offers parking.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have a pool?
No, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer does not have a pool.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have accessible units?
No, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer does not have accessible units.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer has units with dishwashers.
Does 30544 Calle Lane Trailer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30544 Calle Lane Trailer has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg