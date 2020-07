30541 NORSEMAN PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

LOOKING FOR AN UPDATED HOME? REFRESHED FOUR BEDROOM TWO BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, IN DESIRABLE, WELL- KEPT PALM COVE SUBDIVISION IN WESLEY CHAPEL! THIS HOME FEATURES AN UPDATE KITCHEN WITH STAINED WITH CHERRY STAINED MAPLE CABINETS. THE COVERED PATIO AND LARGE, FENCED IN YARD IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. PALM COVE SUBDIVISION IS A DEED RESTRICTED COMMUNITY, NEARBY I-75 AND I 275 NEARBY RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND HOSPITAL. AMENITIES INCLUDE SWIMMING POOL WITH SPLASH ZONE PLAYGROUND AND MANY MORE!