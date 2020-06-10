All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30534 Latourette Dr

Location

30534 Latourette Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Palm Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 for details about this immaculate home in the highly desired neighborhood of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel. Bedrooms freshly painted and new carpet installed in family room, loft and staircase. This home has over 2500 square feet of living space plus a large screened lanai. Eat in kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and a nice kitchen pantry. First floor has family room, living room/dining room combination, laundry room and nice entry. all 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has unique two step down to the living space and two steps up to the closets and bath area with linen closet, 2 large walk in closets, split sink and counter vanity. Garden tub and separate shower. Need more space, it has an open loft at the top of the stairs. Carpet has just been professionally cleaned. You will thoroughly enjoy living in this Palm Cove home. Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30534 Latourette Dr have any available units?
30534 Latourette Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30534 Latourette Dr have?
Some of 30534 Latourette Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30534 Latourette Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30534 Latourette Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30534 Latourette Dr pet-friendly?
No, 30534 Latourette Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30534 Latourette Dr does offer parking.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30534 Latourette Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr have a pool?
Yes, 30534 Latourette Dr has a pool.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr have accessible units?
No, 30534 Latourette Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30534 Latourette Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 30534 Latourette Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30534 Latourette Dr has units with air conditioning.
