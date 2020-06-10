30534 Latourette Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool garage

Call Sue Wedig @ 813-712-8498 for details about this immaculate home in the highly desired neighborhood of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel. Bedrooms freshly painted and new carpet installed in family room, loft and staircase. This home has over 2500 square feet of living space plus a large screened lanai. Eat in kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances and a nice kitchen pantry. First floor has family room, living room/dining room combination, laundry room and nice entry. all 4 bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has unique two step down to the living space and two steps up to the closets and bath area with linen closet, 2 large walk in closets, split sink and counter vanity. Garden tub and separate shower. Need more space, it has an open loft at the top of the stairs. Carpet has just been professionally cleaned. You will thoroughly enjoy living in this Palm Cove home. Call today to schedule your showing.