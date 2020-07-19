Beautiful large new home with granite in kitchen plus all bathrooms! Ceramic tile in downstairs except for the 5th Bedroom which has carpet & perfect for Mother-in-Law. Foyer opens to a formal living room & dining room plus stairs- then to large family room that has huge glass doors to very large covered and pavered L shaped patio. Looks onto conservation exterior. The exterior lawn PLUS sprinkler system is maintained by the HOA at no charge to tenant- thus saving a minimum $280 monthly. Kitchens very large with beautiful dark wood cabinets. All appliances included plus washer/dryer in laundry room. Upstairs you have 4 bedrooms PLUS a loft area for additional sitting/entertaining. The master bath has both tub & shower plus dual sinks. The community boasts A rated schools PLUS the most fabulous clubhouse/playground/swimming pools/tennis courts/ etc. you will find anywhere. No need to join anywhere else- it is ALL in your gated community. Long term rental is possible also - you will never want to move once you are here! Pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit_ plus breed guidelines per HOA restrictions. Call to view- you will not be disappointed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have any available units?
30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30471 CEASAR PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.