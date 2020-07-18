All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30354 Elderwood Drive

30354 Elderwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30354 Elderwood Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This town home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you thousands! Nestled in the heart of Meadow Pointe in the highly desirable gated community of Hillhurst Crossing you will find this lovely 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, CORNER UNIT Town House with POND VIEW. As you enter the home you welcome a open concept floor plan with living room/ dining room combo and half bath idea for entertaining. The spacious kitchen offers ample counter space, NEWER appliances and casual eat in space overlooking the Pond view. Sliding door lead to the covered lanai, making this a great place to relax or enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Upstairs boasts two master suites each with their own full baths ample closet space. . If you are looking for a clean and well-maintained town home this is it! Hillhurst Crossing townhomes are maintenance free and your HOA dues include all exterior maintenance, roof, pool and fitness/ recreation facilities. Meadow Point is conveniently located near interstates, hospitals, schools, restaurants, and shopping, make an appointment for a private showing today! * No closing cost loan is provided by preferred lender**

Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have any available units?
30354 Elderwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 30354 Elderwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30354 Elderwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30354 Elderwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30354 Elderwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive offer parking?
No, 30354 Elderwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30354 Elderwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30354 Elderwood Drive has a pool.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 30354 Elderwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30354 Elderwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30354 Elderwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30354 Elderwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
