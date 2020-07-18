30354 Elderwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This town home qualifies for a NO CLOSING COST LOAN, saving you thousands! Nestled in the heart of Meadow Pointe in the highly desirable gated community of Hillhurst Crossing you will find this lovely 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath, CORNER UNIT Town House with POND VIEW. As you enter the home you welcome a open concept floor plan with living room/ dining room combo and half bath idea for entertaining. The spacious kitchen offers ample counter space, NEWER appliances and casual eat in space overlooking the Pond view. Sliding door lead to the covered lanai, making this a great place to relax or enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Upstairs boasts two master suites each with their own full baths ample closet space. . If you are looking for a clean and well-maintained town home this is it! Hillhurst Crossing townhomes are maintenance free and your HOA dues include all exterior maintenance, roof, pool and fitness/ recreation facilities. Meadow Point is conveniently located near interstates, hospitals, schools, restaurants, and shopping, make an appointment for a private showing today! * No closing cost loan is provided by preferred lender**



Listing Courtesy Of LISTED.COM INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.