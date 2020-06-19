30331 STAPLETON ST

Amenities

walk in closets pool playground bathtub

Listing Agent - Fedy Belizaire - fbelizaire@tampabay.rr.com - Well maintained 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family, with vaulted ceiling, freshly painted and ceramic tiles throughout. Home interior featuring large

master bedroom along with a big walk-in closet, two vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower, living and dining room combo, eat- in kitchen

and a large family room. Closed to school, restaurants and shopping center. A short driving distance to major highway, hospital and recreation park.

Come and enjoy all Palm Cove community has to offer, including large swimming pool and play ground.



(RLNE4945030)