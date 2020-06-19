All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30331 STAPLETON ST
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

30331 STAPLETON ST

30331 Stapleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

30331 Stapleton Street, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Palm Cove

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Listing Agent - Fedy Belizaire - fbelizaire@tampabay.rr.com - Well maintained 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family, with vaulted ceiling, freshly painted and ceramic tiles throughout. Home interior featuring large
master bedroom along with a big walk-in closet, two vanity sinks, garden tub and separate shower, living and dining room combo, eat- in kitchen
and a large family room. Closed to school, restaurants and shopping center. A short driving distance to major highway, hospital and recreation park.
Come and enjoy all Palm Cove community has to offer, including large swimming pool and play ground.

(RLNE4945030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have any available units?
30331 STAPLETON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30331 STAPLETON ST have?
Some of 30331 STAPLETON ST's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30331 STAPLETON ST currently offering any rent specials?
30331 STAPLETON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30331 STAPLETON ST pet-friendly?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST offer parking?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST does not offer parking.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have a pool?
Yes, 30331 STAPLETON ST has a pool.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have accessible units?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30331 STAPLETON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 30331 STAPLETON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
