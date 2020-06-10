30303 LACLEDES LANE

Amenities

Welcome home to this Immaculate 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in Meadow Pointe with a beautiful POND VIEW! Featuring, Cathedral Ceilings, Laminate wood flooring in living room, tile all wet areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms, screened in Patio with pond view, Washer/Dryer and painted in neutral colors throughout to match any decor. Downstairs enjoy entertaining in your fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the Living room and covered screened in Patio. Upstairs is your private retreat with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, each with their own private bath. WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in rent. Meadow Pointe is a wonderful gated community with tons of amenities including: Shopping centers, Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Volleyball courts, Playground, Gym, Clubhouse, Restaurants, Schools. Within minutes of Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, I 75, Retail, Restaurants and the Premium Outlet Mall. Pet Fee if applicable. Renter's Insurance is required.