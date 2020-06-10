All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

30303 LACLEDES LANE

30303 Lacledes Ln · No Longer Available
Location

30303 Lacledes Ln, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome home to this Immaculate 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Townhouse in Meadow Pointe with a beautiful POND VIEW! Featuring, Cathedral Ceilings, Laminate wood flooring in living room, tile all wet areas, plush carpeting in bedrooms, screened in Patio with pond view, Washer/Dryer and painted in neutral colors throughout to match any decor. Downstairs enjoy entertaining in your fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the Living room and covered screened in Patio. Upstairs is your private retreat with 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, each with their own private bath. WATER, TRASH REMOVAL AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED in rent. Meadow Pointe is a wonderful gated community with tons of amenities including: Shopping centers, Tennis courts, Basketball courts, Volleyball courts, Playground, Gym, Clubhouse, Restaurants, Schools. Within minutes of Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, I 75, Retail, Restaurants and the Premium Outlet Mall. Pet Fee if applicable. Renter's Insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have any available units?
30303 LACLEDES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have?
Some of 30303 LACLEDES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30303 LACLEDES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
30303 LACLEDES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30303 LACLEDES LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 30303 LACLEDES LANE is pet friendly.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE offer parking?
No, 30303 LACLEDES LANE does not offer parking.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30303 LACLEDES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have a pool?
No, 30303 LACLEDES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have accessible units?
No, 30303 LACLEDES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30303 LACLEDES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30303 LACLEDES LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30303 LACLEDES LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
