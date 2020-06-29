All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30271 Southernwood Ct
Last updated December 9 2019 at 10:14 AM

30271 Southernwood Ct

30271 Southernwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

30271 Southernwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
yoga
Elegant living begins with the security of a gated community that offers upscale amenities. You will experience a lifestyle that few people enjoy. Our Clubhouse can be the center of your relaxation or make our home your hideaway. We have you covered for the key maintenance of the property and home so you can enjoy and get on with your new life in Florida.
This home has 4200 sq-ft of living space Heat/AC. W/attached 3 car garage. Constructed in 2016. Ten-foot ceilings on both floors. Patio with outdoor kitchen. Included in fees are: garbage pick up, weekly professional cleaning of floors, bathrooms and kitchens club house usage. All utilities, Amazon Prime, Wifi, yard and garden maintenance, and pest control are included in the monthly rate.
Elegant living begins with amenities like 2 sets of dinnerware, glassware and cookware, for entertaining your guests.
The home includes the following living spaces: Downstairs are a formal living room and drink bar with mini fridge and a formal dining room. The more casual great room with an eat-in kitchen -bar and island is home to the smart TV with Amazon Fire connection. There is a mud room that leads to the garage entrance, guest full bath and one of the five bedrooms.
Stairs to the second floor lead you to a family room with Amazon Fire TV and comfortable seating. On the second floor are 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The large master bedroom has 2 spacious walk-in closets, 2 sinks, rain shower & jacuzzi tub. Two of the other bedrooms have large closets and private baths. The 4th bedroom is a queen with full bath in the hall. Also on this floor is an office and the laundry room.
Access to the house from the 3 car garage as well as a private coded entry from the front door. Recycling occurs twice monthly on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Garbage pickup occurs every Tuesday and Friday morning. There are two 50 gallon covered bins in the garage, one for recycling and the other for garbage.
Each floor has independent AC/Heat with temp control. This home is live in ready with all your needs provided.
This is a residential community and as such there are rules to keep our neighborhood the most pleasant place to call home. You will be provided with these so you know what to expect. The house is about 350 feet from the community rec center which has the following amenities: three pools (one is for small children), four tennis courts, 2 indoor basketball courts, indoor and outdoor volleyball court, gym with a bonus studio for Yoga, Zumba, stretching, etc., several free weight areas as well as machines such as elliptical, treadmill, assisted weight machines. The community is golf-cart and bike-friendly.
The house is strategically located at the Ridge at Wiregrass, a gated community with 24-hour security at the entrance. The High School, Elementary and Middle school are walking distance from the home. Pasco-Hernando State College is 5 minutes away offering a wide variety of degrees and courses. Medical services in the area are excellent and include hospital with ER 10 minutes away.
Located right off of St. Rd 56. 2.1 miles from The Shops at Wiregrass and the Shoppes at New Tampa. Only 4.6 miles from Tampa Premium outlets. Many restaurants all along St. Rd. 56. Allows for a peaceful living that is conveniently located near highways I- 75, 301 and I-4 allowing for speedy travel to all major destinations. Beaches, Disney, Lego Land, Orlando, St Pete, and Sarasota are excellent day trips.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have any available units?
30271 Southernwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30271 Southernwood Ct have?
Some of 30271 Southernwood Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30271 Southernwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
30271 Southernwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30271 Southernwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 30271 Southernwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 30271 Southernwood Ct offers parking.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30271 Southernwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 30271 Southernwood Ct has a pool.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 30271 Southernwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 30271 Southernwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30271 Southernwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30271 Southernwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
