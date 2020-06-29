30271 Southernwood Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court yoga

Elegant living begins with the security of a gated community that offers upscale amenities. You will experience a lifestyle that few people enjoy. Our Clubhouse can be the center of your relaxation or make our home your hideaway. We have you covered for the key maintenance of the property and home so you can enjoy and get on with your new life in Florida.

This home has 4200 sq-ft of living space Heat/AC. W/attached 3 car garage. Constructed in 2016. Ten-foot ceilings on both floors. Patio with outdoor kitchen. Included in fees are: garbage pick up, weekly professional cleaning of floors, bathrooms and kitchens club house usage. All utilities, Amazon Prime, Wifi, yard and garden maintenance, and pest control are included in the monthly rate.

Elegant living begins with amenities like 2 sets of dinnerware, glassware and cookware, for entertaining your guests.

The home includes the following living spaces: Downstairs are a formal living room and drink bar with mini fridge and a formal dining room. The more casual great room with an eat-in kitchen -bar and island is home to the smart TV with Amazon Fire connection. There is a mud room that leads to the garage entrance, guest full bath and one of the five bedrooms.

Stairs to the second floor lead you to a family room with Amazon Fire TV and comfortable seating. On the second floor are 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. The large master bedroom has 2 spacious walk-in closets, 2 sinks, rain shower & jacuzzi tub. Two of the other bedrooms have large closets and private baths. The 4th bedroom is a queen with full bath in the hall. Also on this floor is an office and the laundry room.

Access to the house from the 3 car garage as well as a private coded entry from the front door. Recycling occurs twice monthly on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday. Garbage pickup occurs every Tuesday and Friday morning. There are two 50 gallon covered bins in the garage, one for recycling and the other for garbage.

Each floor has independent AC/Heat with temp control. This home is live in ready with all your needs provided.

This is a residential community and as such there are rules to keep our neighborhood the most pleasant place to call home. You will be provided with these so you know what to expect. The house is about 350 feet from the community rec center which has the following amenities: three pools (one is for small children), four tennis courts, 2 indoor basketball courts, indoor and outdoor volleyball court, gym with a bonus studio for Yoga, Zumba, stretching, etc., several free weight areas as well as machines such as elliptical, treadmill, assisted weight machines. The community is golf-cart and bike-friendly.

The house is strategically located at the Ridge at Wiregrass, a gated community with 24-hour security at the entrance. The High School, Elementary and Middle school are walking distance from the home. Pasco-Hernando State College is 5 minutes away offering a wide variety of degrees and courses. Medical services in the area are excellent and include hospital with ER 10 minutes away.

Located right off of St. Rd 56. 2.1 miles from The Shops at Wiregrass and the Shoppes at New Tampa. Only 4.6 miles from Tampa Premium outlets. Many restaurants all along St. Rd. 56. Allows for a peaceful living that is conveniently located near highways I- 75, 301 and I-4 allowing for speedy travel to all major destinations. Beaches, Disney, Lego Land, Orlando, St Pete, and Sarasota are excellent day trips.