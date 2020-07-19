30252 INGALLS COURT

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath gated comunity in desirable Meadow Pointe. Open floorplan - living room/dining room combination. Spacious kitchen with eating space and a gas stove. Volume ceilings. All appliances including a washer/dryer. Split bedroom plan. Screened patio backing up to a beautiful back yard area. Two car attached garage. A rated schools and all the amenities of Meadow Pointe. Swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds and more. Close to I 75, shopping, Wiregrass Mall and more. No Pets please.