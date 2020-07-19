All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30252 INGALLS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30252 INGALLS COURT
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:38 AM

30252 INGALLS COURT

30252 Ingalls Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

30252 Ingalls Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath gated comunity in desirable Meadow Pointe. Open floorplan - living room/dining room combination. Spacious kitchen with eating space and a gas stove. Volume ceilings. All appliances including a washer/dryer. Split bedroom plan. Screened patio backing up to a beautiful back yard area. Two car attached garage. A rated schools and all the amenities of Meadow Pointe. Swimming pool, clubhouse, tennis and basketball courts, playgrounds and more. Close to I 75, shopping, Wiregrass Mall and more. No Pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have any available units?
30252 INGALLS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30252 INGALLS COURT have?
Some of 30252 INGALLS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30252 INGALLS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30252 INGALLS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30252 INGALLS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30252 INGALLS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30252 INGALLS COURT offers parking.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30252 INGALLS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 30252 INGALLS COURT has a pool.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have accessible units?
No, 30252 INGALLS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30252 INGALLS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30252 INGALLS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30252 INGALLS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg