30146 BARNABY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This great townhome with brand new appliances and fresh paint in the Sedgewick community of Meadow Pointe. Newer Roof, Newer Exterior Painting on all units in the community! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. Enter to dining/living room combo with wood laminate floor then move forward to nice family room with kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen equipped with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar; with a closet laundry. HUGE screened in lanai off family room/kitchen area with sliding glass doors and storage closet. Great area to enjoy the outdoors! First floor has no carpet and upstairs is all carpet except the bathrooms. Master bedroom is nice size with attached bath and large walk in closet. Two other bedrooms with spacious closets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Full bath upstairs. Sedgewick community has A+ schools, is in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. One small pet may be considered.