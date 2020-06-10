All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

30146 BARNABY LANE

30146 Barnaby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

30146 Barnaby Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This great townhome with brand new appliances and fresh paint in the Sedgewick community of Meadow Pointe. Newer Roof, Newer Exterior Painting on all units in the community! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. Enter to dining/living room combo with wood laminate floor then move forward to nice family room with kitchen with ceramic tile flooring. Kitchen equipped with electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and breakfast bar; with a closet laundry. HUGE screened in lanai off family room/kitchen area with sliding glass doors and storage closet. Great area to enjoy the outdoors! First floor has no carpet and upstairs is all carpet except the bathrooms. Master bedroom is nice size with attached bath and large walk in closet. Two other bedrooms with spacious closets. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Full bath upstairs. Sedgewick community has A+ schools, is in a great location close to shopping, restaurants and schools. One small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have any available units?
30146 BARNABY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30146 BARNABY LANE have?
Some of 30146 BARNABY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30146 BARNABY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
30146 BARNABY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30146 BARNABY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 30146 BARNABY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE offer parking?
No, 30146 BARNABY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30146 BARNABY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have a pool?
No, 30146 BARNABY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have accessible units?
No, 30146 BARNABY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30146 BARNABY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 30146 BARNABY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 30146 BARNABY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

