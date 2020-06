30134 Rattana Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

GORGEOUS 3/2/2 WITH ALMOST 1600 SQUARE FT, (OFF OF 54) IN PRETTY CHAPEL PINES COMMUNITY NEAR WESLEY CHAPEL /ZEPHYRHILLS. *HOME WILL BE FULLY PAINTED WITH MODERN COLORS INCLUDING TRIM AND CEILINGS!! **

NICE ARCHWAYS AND DECORATIVE SHELVING. PERFECT LAYOUT WITH SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN! ENJOY LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOTS OF CABINETS, NEWER APPLIANCES AND AMPLE WORK SPACE, ALSO SEPERATE EATING AREA. SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING AREAS, KITCHEN WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO NICE OUTDOOR SPACE...GREAT FOR BARBECUE AND PARTIALLY FENCED IN. PETS ARE CONSIDERED PER BREED AND HOME IS READY FOR MOVE IN MID SEPTEMBER! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS WELL MAINTAINED HOME FOR AN AFFORDABLE AMOUNT. CALL TODAY TO VIEW!



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.