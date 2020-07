Amenities

Great location for a townhome with a coveted downstairs bedroom. Home has 3 bedrooms and a Full 3 Baths. Home features newer upgraded Samsung dark stainless steel appliances, new carpet and newer flooring through out home, a new Air Handler, two separate living areas and a brand new roof. The outdoor area has a large screened and covered lanai. Home is available for rent immediately