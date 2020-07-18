29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.5 baths, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar which over looks the living room & dining room, bamboo flooring throughout the first floor and stair, 1/2 bathroom down stairs, Bedrooms & full bathroom are upstairs. Screen porch has tile flooring and a storage closet. Freshly painted, New Carpet, Concrete pad in back to enjoy the outside, Conversation View, Washer & Dryer included, ** Community features for Covina Key has community pool and gated. * Tenants are required to carrier renters insurance. Smoke free unit. Application fee apply..