Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:41 PM

29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE

29945 Playa Del Rey Lane · (813) 792-1670
Location

29945 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1184 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
AVAILABLE NOW !Beautiful townhouse in desirable gated Meadow Point Community of Covina Key! This End unit Townhome has 2brm/1.5 baths, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar which over looks the living room & dining room, bamboo flooring throughout the first floor and stair, 1/2 bathroom down stairs, Bedrooms & full bathroom are upstairs. Screen porch has tile flooring and a storage closet. Freshly painted, New Carpet, Concrete pad in back to enjoy the outside, Conversation View, Washer & Dryer included, ** Community features for Covina Key has community pool and gated. * Tenants are required to carrier renters insurance. Smoke free unit. Application fee apply..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have any available units?
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have?
Some of 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offer parking?
No, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has a pool.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have accessible units?
No, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29945 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
