Wesley Chapel, FL
29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE

29930 Playa Del Rey Lane · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

29930 Playa Del Rey Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Remodeled 2 BDR, 2.5 BATH end-unit townhouse in quiet Meadow Pointe neighborhood. Beautifully upgraded granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, ceramic tile throughout the first floor and wood laminate throughout the second floor. Community Pool in townhouse subdivision and full access to Meadow Pointe II club house. Water, outside walls, roof, and landscape maintenance are all included in rent. All appliances are included. Close to Class A schools, Wiregrass Mall and brand new Florida Hospital. Call us to see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have any available units?
29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have?
Some of 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offer parking?
No, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has a pool.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have accessible units?
No, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
