Wesley Chapel, FL
29928 ALTA VITA LANE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:10 AM

29928 ALTA VITA LANE

29928 Alta Vita Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29928 Alta Vita Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Covina Key two story townhouse unit with newer travertine tile on entire first floor & in upstairs bathrooms. Lightly worn carpet on stairs, in upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Recently painted trim, walls, and baseboards. Community is gated and has a large community pool with deck chairs, tables, and restrooms. Located 2.5 miles east of Bruce B Downs at the eastern end of County Line Road, this quiet, gated complex has easy access to Wiregrass Mall, I-75, and all that New Tampa has to offer. Unit is located in back left of complex facing a conservation area on the backside of unit just outside the covered, screened, patio/porch door and a small grass area. Kitchen is located just adjacent to a large combined dining and family/living room (Great Room). Half bath located on first level as is the laundry unit which includes a washer and dryer (if needed - not shown in pictures). Ceiling fans and lighting in all rooms is an added amenity. Bedrooms are decent sizes and either one could be used as a master. Outdoor (non air conditioned) storage closet accessed from lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have any available units?
29928 ALTA VITA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have?
Some of 29928 ALTA VITA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29928 ALTA VITA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
29928 ALTA VITA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29928 ALTA VITA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE offer parking?
No, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE has a pool.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have accessible units?
No, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 29928 ALTA VITA LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29928 ALTA VITA LANE has units with air conditioning.

