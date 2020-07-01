29928 ALTA VITA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Covina Key two story townhouse unit with newer travertine tile on entire first floor & in upstairs bathrooms. Lightly worn carpet on stairs, in upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Recently painted trim, walls, and baseboards. Community is gated and has a large community pool with deck chairs, tables, and restrooms. Located 2.5 miles east of Bruce B Downs at the eastern end of County Line Road, this quiet, gated complex has easy access to Wiregrass Mall, I-75, and all that New Tampa has to offer. Unit is located in back left of complex facing a conservation area on the backside of unit just outside the covered, screened, patio/porch door and a small grass area. Kitchen is located just adjacent to a large combined dining and family/living room (Great Room). Half bath located on first level as is the laundry unit which includes a washer and dryer (if needed - not shown in pictures). Ceiling fans and lighting in all rooms is an added amenity. Bedrooms are decent sizes and either one could be used as a master. Outdoor (non air conditioned) storage closet accessed from lanai.