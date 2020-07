Amenities

Cozy and comfortable 2 bed, 2 bath home open floor plan. Spacious living room open to dining area. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and oversized countertop. Wood laminate flooring throughout the entire home. Property is fully fenced, screened patio and covered parking. Lawn included on the rent. Convenient location to I-75, shopping centers, schools, and medical facilities. No pets allowed. Available Now.