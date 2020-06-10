All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 4 2020 at 8:39 AM

2958 Willowleaf Ln

2958 Willowleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2958 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to the beautiful gated Silverleaf community of Seven Oaks in Wesley Chapel. With this end unit you get a privately located side entry front door. Nice open floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft, 1 car garage featuring large kitchen which overlooks the family room, dining area, 1/2 bath and Master Bedroom located on the first floor. Kitchen has closet pantry, tons of cabinets for storage, and huge island. Master bedroom has stunning laminate flooring throughout with walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a very large loft area, 2 generously sized guest bedrooms, and full bathroom. Water and Trash included on the rent. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, and the hospital. Enjoy the amazing resort style amenities which include Clubhouse, Community Pool with slide, and Tennis Courts. Available 03/06/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have any available units?
2958 Willowleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have?
Some of 2958 Willowleaf Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Willowleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Willowleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Willowleaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln offers parking.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln has a pool.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 2958 Willowleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Willowleaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2958 Willowleaf Ln has units with air conditioning.

