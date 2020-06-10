2958 Willowleaf Ln

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful gated Silverleaf community of Seven Oaks in Wesley Chapel. With this end unit you get a privately located side entry front door. Nice open floorplan with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, loft, 1 car garage featuring large kitchen which overlooks the family room, dining area, 1/2 bath and Master Bedroom located on the first floor. Kitchen has closet pantry, tons of cabinets for storage, and huge island. Master bedroom has stunning laminate flooring throughout with walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a very large loft area, 2 generously sized guest bedrooms, and full bathroom. Water and Trash included on the rent. Conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, and the hospital. Enjoy the amazing resort style amenities which include Clubhouse, Community Pool with slide, and Tennis Courts. Available 03/06/2020.