Adorable resort condo located on the 16th hole of the famous Saddlebrook Golf Course. This 1 bed/1 bath condo is spacious with a large open great room plan. It has a covered lanai and beautiful view of the golf course. The master bedroom is over sized. Inside laundry with a stack-able washer and dryer. Water, sewer and lawn maintenance are included in the rent. Located in close proximity to Wiregrass Mall, shopping, and Wesley Chapel area restaurants.