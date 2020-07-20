29219 Perilli Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Almost New Estancia Home Available. 1st Time On The Market For Lease. Lawn Care Included. This wonderfully designed, exquisitely appointed home is available now for lease. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great open-floor plan makes this home feel bigger than it is. Excellent space for living and entertaining. Gourmet kitchen awaits with abundant custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, including a double oven and gas range. Other features include a 3 way split bedroom plan, high ceilings, covered back patio and more. Too much to list. Enjoy a true Country Club feel with an incredible pool area with additional lap pool and water slide, top notch clubhouse and gym. DUE TO OWNER'S SEVERE ALLERGY NO CATS PERMITTED.

Estancia has been named Master-Planned Community of the Year by Tampa Bay's Builder's Association four times. Located just North of the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, residents in Estancia enjoy incredible amenities, including the exclusive Club at Estancia, walking trails, community parks and much more. Estancia is a community like no other in Tampa Bay.



$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.