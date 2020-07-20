All apartments in Wesley Chapel
29219 Perilli Pl
Last updated April 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

29219 Perilli Pl

29219 Perilli Place · No Longer Available
Location

29219 Perilli Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Almost New Estancia Home Available. 1st Time On The Market For Lease. Lawn Care Included. This wonderfully designed, exquisitely appointed home is available now for lease. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great open-floor plan makes this home feel bigger than it is. Excellent space for living and entertaining. Gourmet kitchen awaits with abundant custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, upgraded appliances, including a double oven and gas range. Other features include a 3 way split bedroom plan, high ceilings, covered back patio and more. Too much to list. Enjoy a true Country Club feel with an incredible pool area with additional lap pool and water slide, top notch clubhouse and gym. DUE TO OWNER'S SEVERE ALLERGY NO CATS PERMITTED.
Estancia has been named Master-Planned Community of the Year by Tampa Bay's Builder's Association four times. Located just North of the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, residents in Estancia enjoy incredible amenities, including the exclusive Club at Estancia, walking trails, community parks and much more. Estancia is a community like no other in Tampa Bay.

$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29219 Perilli Pl have any available units?
29219 Perilli Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29219 Perilli Pl have?
Some of 29219 Perilli Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29219 Perilli Pl currently offering any rent specials?
29219 Perilli Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29219 Perilli Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 29219 Perilli Pl is pet friendly.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl offer parking?
Yes, 29219 Perilli Pl offers parking.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29219 Perilli Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl have a pool?
Yes, 29219 Perilli Pl has a pool.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl have accessible units?
No, 29219 Perilli Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 29219 Perilli Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29219 Perilli Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 29219 Perilli Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
