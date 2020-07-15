29200 BAY HOLLOW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Close your eyes and imagine the perfect vacation home- newly-renovated, amenities, a relaxing atmosphere, perfectly located. Now open you eyes: welcome to the luxurious Saddlebrook! This gem is near resort's golf course and steps away from the tennis courts, spas, and award-winning restaurants. Your condominium would come fully furnished with new appliances, air conditioning, and a flat-screen TV.

Located in Wesley Chapel, Tampa, the Saddlebrook Resort is luxurious community that is a dream come true for any renter or visitor. If you're looking to lay back and let your investment take care of your health, mind, and wallet- you'll find that the Saddlebrook Resort does all three.



