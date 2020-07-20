All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 1 2019 at 2:53 PM

29100 Perilli Place

29100 Perilli Pl · No Longer Available
Location

29100 Perilli Pl, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
AMAZING ESTANCIA AT WIREGRASS HOME NOW AVAILABLE. This gorgeous home is exacting what you are looking for. Estancia is a fantastic community that offers a giant clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and many other amenities that you want. This custom styled property offers three bedrooms and two- and one-half bedrooms covering a wonderful 2400 square feet on two floors. Walk right into a lovely grand entry with a sweeping staircase blazed with natural sunlight from large windows. Lead your way back to spectacular family room/dining room/ kitchen space. This kitchen is ready for all your cooking/entertaining needs with its gas stove, custom-styled cabinetry, granite countertops, and marble accents. Your master bedroom is just to the right with a one of kind spa-like bathroom with all the luxuries you desire. Your office (or four bedroom) is also on this floor. Upstairs is a sizable bonus loft room, two bedrooms, and stunning bathroom. Also step outside to your private patio perfect for your next gathering while you gaze out onto a beautiful lake. Excellent schools are close by too! Contact us today to schedule your showing. This one cannot be missed!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29100 Perilli Place have any available units?
29100 Perilli Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 29100 Perilli Place have?
Some of 29100 Perilli Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29100 Perilli Place currently offering any rent specials?
29100 Perilli Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29100 Perilli Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 29100 Perilli Place is pet friendly.
Does 29100 Perilli Place offer parking?
No, 29100 Perilli Place does not offer parking.
Does 29100 Perilli Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29100 Perilli Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29100 Perilli Place have a pool?
Yes, 29100 Perilli Place has a pool.
Does 29100 Perilli Place have accessible units?
No, 29100 Perilli Place does not have accessible units.
Does 29100 Perilli Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 29100 Perilli Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29100 Perilli Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 29100 Perilli Place does not have units with air conditioning.
