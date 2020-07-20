29100 Perilli Place

Amenities

AMAZING ESTANCIA AT WIREGRASS HOME NOW AVAILABLE. This gorgeous home is exacting what you are looking for. Estancia is a fantastic community that offers a giant clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and many other amenities that you want. This custom styled property offers three bedrooms and two- and one-half bedrooms covering a wonderful 2400 square feet on two floors. Walk right into a lovely grand entry with a sweeping staircase blazed with natural sunlight from large windows. Lead your way back to spectacular family room/dining room/ kitchen space. This kitchen is ready for all your cooking/entertaining needs with its gas stove, custom-styled cabinetry, granite countertops, and marble accents. Your master bedroom is just to the right with a one of kind spa-like bathroom with all the luxuries you desire. Your office (or four bedroom) is also on this floor. Upstairs is a sizable bonus loft room, two bedrooms, and stunning bathroom. Also step outside to your private patio perfect for your next gathering while you gaze out onto a beautiful lake. Excellent schools are close by too! Contact us today to schedule your showing. This one cannot be missed!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.