28895 PERILLI PLACE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage

Estancia home for rent. Gourmet kitchen with island sink, double oven and granite countertops offers excellent connectivity to the casual dining and great room, allowing for easy entertaining. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths plus Den .Estancia is Wesley Chapel's premier community located just north of the Wiregrass Mall and Florida Hospital. This upscale community offers natural gas and reclaimed water, and features a 7,000sq. ft. elegantly appointed amenity center including junior sized Olympic sized pool, resort style pool, fitness center, playground, park, nature trails and more. Estancia was named "The Best Master Planned Community" for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Builder's Association.