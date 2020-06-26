All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28895 PERILLI PLACE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

28895 PERILLI PLACE

28895 Perilli Place · No Longer Available
Location

28895 Perilli Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Estancia home for rent. Gourmet kitchen with island sink, double oven and granite countertops offers excellent connectivity to the casual dining and great room, allowing for easy entertaining. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths plus Den .Estancia is Wesley Chapel's premier community located just north of the Wiregrass Mall and Florida Hospital. This upscale community offers natural gas and reclaimed water, and features a 7,000sq. ft. elegantly appointed amenity center including junior sized Olympic sized pool, resort style pool, fitness center, playground, park, nature trails and more. Estancia was named "The Best Master Planned Community" for four consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Builder's Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have any available units?
28895 PERILLI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have?
Some of 28895 PERILLI PLACE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28895 PERILLI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
28895 PERILLI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28895 PERILLI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 28895 PERILLI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 28895 PERILLI PLACE offers parking.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28895 PERILLI PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 28895 PERILLI PLACE has a pool.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 28895 PERILLI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28895 PERILLI PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28895 PERILLI PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28895 PERILLI PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

