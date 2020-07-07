All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

28740 Raindance Ave

28740 Raindance Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

28740 Raindance Avenue, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in a great neighborhood of Meadow Pointe, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage and RENT INCLUDES MONTHLY LAWN MAINTENANCE. Enter the home through the Etched glass front door, then be wowed by the vaulted ceilings, wood like tile throughout the home, and tons of windows that allows plenty of natural light! The backyard has a privacy fence and a screened in lanai. The kitchen features a GAS stove!! Plus stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a microwave. The kitchen also has an eat in area with pass through counter to the family room. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Inside laundry room with newer LG washer and dryer. The home has Natural gas, beautiful landscaping and reclaimed water. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. Max of 2 well behaved pets may be allowed with approval and additional pet rent and deposit. Wiregrass Mall within Â¾ mile of the neighborhood and it is a short drive to great shopping and I-75 & I-275. Being in the community, you will also have access to a pool, gym, splash pad, and clubhouse that you can rent out for special occasions. Tour by yourself in a safe, clean home. This will not last long!

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
$235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28740 Raindance Ave have any available units?
28740 Raindance Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28740 Raindance Ave have?
Some of 28740 Raindance Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28740 Raindance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
28740 Raindance Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28740 Raindance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 28740 Raindance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave offer parking?
Yes, 28740 Raindance Ave offers parking.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28740 Raindance Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave have a pool?
Yes, 28740 Raindance Ave has a pool.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave have accessible units?
No, 28740 Raindance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28740 Raindance Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 28740 Raindance Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28740 Raindance Ave has units with air conditioning.

