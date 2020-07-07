28740 Raindance Ave

Amenities

Located in a great neighborhood of Meadow Pointe, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with a 2 car attached garage and RENT INCLUDES MONTHLY LAWN MAINTENANCE. Enter the home through the Etched glass front door, then be wowed by the vaulted ceilings, wood like tile throughout the home, and tons of windows that allows plenty of natural light! The backyard has a privacy fence and a screened in lanai. The kitchen features a GAS stove!! Plus stainless steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a microwave. The kitchen also has an eat in area with pass through counter to the family room. Large master bedroom with a walk in closet and 5 piece bathroom. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Inside laundry room with newer LG washer and dryer. The home has Natural gas, beautiful landscaping and reclaimed water. Tenant would be responsible for all utilities. Max of 2 well behaved pets may be allowed with approval and additional pet rent and deposit. Wiregrass Mall within Â¾ mile of the neighborhood and it is a short drive to great shopping and I-75 & I-275. Being in the community, you will also have access to a pool, gym, splash pad, and clubhouse that you can rent out for special occasions. Tour by yourself in a safe, clean home. This will not last long!



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

$235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609