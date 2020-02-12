All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT

28737 Crooked Stick Court · (813) 417-3529
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2471 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, canned lighting in the living room, office, family room and master bedroom. Crown molding on ceilings. Kitchen has been remodeled with maple cabinets, low maintenance Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large pantry can accommodate all food items. THREE WAY SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with 3 FULL SIZE BATHROOMS. Master bathroom has a garden tub with DOUBLE SINKS and separate shower area. Laundry room has wall cabinets, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Carpet installed in the master bedroom walk-in closets. Large covered screen lanai under roof measures 16 x 19 and the extended screen patio measures 17 x 33 with neutral color pavers. Backyard faces the conservation area with privacy fence all around. LAWN MAINTENANCE TO INCLUDE CUTTING, BUSH TRIMMING and LAWN PEST CONTROL. Outdoor Natural Gas built-in Grill included. You will never run out of grilling fuel. Elementary, Middle and High Schools all inside the community. Sand Pine Elementary is a walking distance from the house (check if any updated boundaries with Pasco school board). Pasco Hernando State College is located in back of this Community. Enjoy the amenities Meadow Pointe offers, several pools, clubhouse, fitness center, lap pool, playground, basketball court and tennis courts and a Water Slide Park. Close to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, schools, Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, shopping centers, I-275, I-75 and Suncoast Expressway. Please adhere to state and local COVID-19 restrictions. CAN BE OCCUPIED IMMEDIATELY AFTER JULY 5, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have any available units?
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have?
Some of 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT does offer parking.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT has a pool.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 28737 CROOKED STICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
