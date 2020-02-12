28737 CROOKED STICK COURT

Amenities

This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, canned lighting in the living room, office, family room and master bedroom. Crown molding on ceilings. Kitchen has been remodeled with maple cabinets, low maintenance Silestone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large pantry can accommodate all food items. THREE WAY SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with 3 FULL SIZE BATHROOMS. Master bathroom has a garden tub with DOUBLE SINKS and separate shower area. Laundry room has wall cabinets, WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED. Carpet installed in the master bedroom walk-in closets. Large covered screen lanai under roof measures 16 x 19 and the extended screen patio measures 17 x 33 with neutral color pavers. Backyard faces the conservation area with privacy fence all around. LAWN MAINTENANCE TO INCLUDE CUTTING, BUSH TRIMMING and LAWN PEST CONTROL. Outdoor Natural Gas built-in Grill included. You will never run out of grilling fuel. Elementary, Middle and High Schools all inside the community. Sand Pine Elementary is a walking distance from the house (check if any updated boundaries with Pasco school board). Pasco Hernando State College is located in back of this Community. Enjoy the amenities Meadow Pointe offers, several pools, clubhouse, fitness center, lap pool, playground, basketball court and tennis courts and a Water Slide Park. Close to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall, Florida Hospital, schools, Pasco-Hernando State College Porter Campus at Wiregrass Ranch, shopping centers, I-275, I-75 and Suncoast Expressway. Please adhere to state and local COVID-19 restrictions. CAN BE OCCUPIED IMMEDIATELY AFTER JULY 5, 2020.