28724 Hanging Moss Loop
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:43 AM

28724 Hanging Moss Loop

28724 Hanging Moss Loop · No Longer Available
Location

28724 Hanging Moss Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy Florida living at its finest! This spacious home with private pool is located in one of Wesley Chapels most sought after communities, Meadow Pointe. NEW LVT FLOORING! NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES! With over 2,900 square feet of living space, this open floor plan offers a neutral color palate throughout the interior certain to satisfy anyone's personal decor, four spacious bedrooms, and three full bathrooms! Upon entering into the formal living/dining area, you'll immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open floor plan. This split plan offers a spacious master retreat, complete with walk-in closets, access to the screened pool area, and a bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower stall. The secondary bedrooms, all spacious, offer generous closet space. The family room/kitchen/breakfast nook combination leads to the outdoor entertainment/pool area. The spacious kitchen offers a built-in desk for the chef to research recipes, generous amounts of cabinetry/counter space, and the family room has a fireplace for those cozy winter nights, and is only steps away to the screened lanai area with a large, sparkling swimming pool. Mature tropical landscape including several types of palms gently shade the front facade of this home, and a wooden privacy fence frames the backyard. Schedule your private tour of this stylish residence right away! Pets Accepted - Contact Agent For Details! Equal Housing Opportunity. $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have any available units?
28724 Hanging Moss Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have?
Some of 28724 Hanging Moss Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28724 Hanging Moss Loop currently offering any rent specials?
28724 Hanging Moss Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28724 Hanging Moss Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop is pet friendly.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop offer parking?
Yes, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop offers parking.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have a pool?
Yes, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop has a pool.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have accessible units?
No, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 28724 Hanging Moss Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28724 Hanging Moss Loop has units with air conditioning.
