28724 Hanging Moss Loop

Enjoy Florida living at its finest! This spacious home with private pool is located in one of Wesley Chapels most sought after communities, Meadow Pointe. NEW LVT FLOORING! NEW STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES! With over 2,900 square feet of living space, this open floor plan offers a neutral color palate throughout the interior certain to satisfy anyone's personal decor, four spacious bedrooms, and three full bathrooms! Upon entering into the formal living/dining area, you'll immediately appreciate the high ceilings and open floor plan. This split plan offers a spacious master retreat, complete with walk-in closets, access to the screened pool area, and a bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, and separate shower stall. The secondary bedrooms, all spacious, offer generous closet space. The family room/kitchen/breakfast nook combination leads to the outdoor entertainment/pool area. The spacious kitchen offers a built-in desk for the chef to research recipes, generous amounts of cabinetry/counter space, and the family room has a fireplace for those cozy winter nights, and is only steps away to the screened lanai area with a large, sparkling swimming pool. Mature tropical landscape including several types of palms gently shade the front facade of this home, and a wooden privacy fence frames the backyard. Schedule your private tour of this stylish residence right away! Pets Accepted - Contact Agent For Details! Equal Housing Opportunity. $60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.