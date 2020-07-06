All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 28627 Fairweather Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
28627 Fairweather Dr.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

28627 Fairweather Dr.

28627 Fairweather Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28627 Fairweather Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
racquetball court
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
4bd/2ba Wesley Chapel Home - This beautiful 4-bedroom / 2 bath home is located in the gorgeous Wesley Chapel, Meadow Pointe community. This house vaulted ceilings, built-ins, large walk-in master bedroom closet, and office with a bay window. This house is great for a large family, large screened in lanai, 2 car garage, gas range, split floor plan, and jacuzzi tub. The Meadow Pointe community has a community pool, tennis court, basketball, volleyball, racquetball and community clubhouse. You are just a few miles from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa outlet malls, I-75 and I-275. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). Small dogs are allowed with a $250/dog deposit. A $70 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5353202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have any available units?
28627 Fairweather Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have?
Some of 28627 Fairweather Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28627 Fairweather Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
28627 Fairweather Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28627 Fairweather Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 28627 Fairweather Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 28627 Fairweather Dr. offers parking.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28627 Fairweather Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 28627 Fairweather Dr. has a pool.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have accessible units?
No, 28627 Fairweather Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 28627 Fairweather Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28627 Fairweather Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 28627 Fairweather Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa