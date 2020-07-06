28627 Fairweather Dr.

Amenities

4bd/2ba Wesley Chapel Home - This beautiful 4-bedroom / 2 bath home is located in the gorgeous Wesley Chapel, Meadow Pointe community. This house vaulted ceilings, built-ins, large walk-in master bedroom closet, and office with a bay window. This house is great for a large family, large screened in lanai, 2 car garage, gas range, split floor plan, and jacuzzi tub. The Meadow Pointe community has a community pool, tennis court, basketball, volleyball, racquetball and community clubhouse. You are just a few miles from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa outlet malls, I-75 and I-275. The security deposit equals one month of rent (no last month's rent deposit is required). Small dogs are allowed with a $250/dog deposit. A $70 background fee is charged for each applicant 18 years old or older. Tenant liability insurance is required and can be purchased through your insurance carrier or a monthly cost of $9.50 can be obtained through our affiliate insurance company. Section 8 is not available for this property. If you have additional questions or would like to schedule a viewing, please send a message through this website. If you would like to submit an application, please go to our available listings at www.ensuvi.com. ENSUVI Property Management Inc. 844-436-7884 (844-4ENSUV).



