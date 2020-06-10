28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Video tour available. For Rent - available May 1. Sorry no pets! Upscale, end-unit townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Woods view. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Blocks all the way up, from the first floor to the second floor, drastically reduces the noise factor and low energy cost. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool with cabana, park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, and world class figure skate and hockey ice rank. Schedule your showing and send in your rental application today! $40/adult background check. Tenant pays electricity, trash, water & Internet. FICO 650+ No recent bankruptcy or criminal history.