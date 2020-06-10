All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

28514 Tranquil Lake Cir · (813) 855-4982
Location

28514 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Video tour available. For Rent - available May 1. Sorry no pets! Upscale, end-unit townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Woods view. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Blocks all the way up, from the first floor to the second floor, drastically reduces the noise factor and low energy cost. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool with cabana, park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, and world class figure skate and hockey ice rank. Schedule your showing and send in your rental application today! $40/adult background check. Tenant pays electricity, trash, water & Internet. FICO 650+ No recent bankruptcy or criminal history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28514 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
