28496 Tranquil Lake Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautifully FURNISHED 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Wesley Chapel - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 3bed 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, few minutes to I-75, Wiregrass Mall , Tampa Premier Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd. It has highly rated schools! The community has a towncenter feel. It offers a pool and cabana, and a number of smaller Community areas throughout. The property comes with, 42" cabinets, granite counters, all appliances included even the washer and dryer, blinds and fans in all rooms. ECO SMART energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low. A MUST see home that will not last long.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175050?accessKey=5aeb



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3968207)