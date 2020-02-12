All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28496 Tranquil Lake Cir
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

28496 Tranquil Lake Cir

28496 Tranquil Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

28496 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully FURNISHED 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in the Heart of Wesley Chapel - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This beautiful FULLY FURNISHED 3bed 2.5 bath townhouse is located in the heart of Wesley Chapel, few minutes to I-75, Wiregrass Mall , Tampa Premier Outlet Mall and just one mile north of Florida Hospital on Bruce B Downs Blvd. It has highly rated schools! The community has a towncenter feel. It offers a pool and cabana, and a number of smaller Community areas throughout. The property comes with, 42" cabinets, granite counters, all appliances included even the washer and dryer, blinds and fans in all rooms. ECO SMART energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low. A MUST see home that will not last long.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1175050?accessKey=5aeb

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3968207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have any available units?
28496 Tranquil Lake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have?
Some of 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
28496 Tranquil Lake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir is pet friendly.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir offers parking.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have a pool?
Yes, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir has a pool.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have accessible units?
No, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 28496 Tranquil Lake Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
