Call Rick Wedig at 813-712-8421. This very nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Williamsburg right near shops and Wiregrass mall. Wood laminate floors in bedrooms and living area. Large dining area and living room have sliding doors to covered screened patio. Nice size eat-in kitchen has range, dishwasher and side-by-side refrigerator. Two car garage with screens over garage doors. Community maintains grass and has clubhouse and pool.