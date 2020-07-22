All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28440 TRIDENT COURT
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

28440 TRIDENT COURT

28440 Trident Court · No Longer Available
Location

28440 Trident Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Williamsburg West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Single family home with over 1500 sf of heating/air conditional with large Florida room (can be used as the third large bed room) and garage. The location is everything about this home, easy access to the major malls, hospitals, professional or retail services, university campus, medical facilities in the areas, entertainments of movie theaters, public parks, amusing parks,....The home is located in a private quiet neighborhood, where you can take a walk along the water side for exercise or walk to grocery, or shopping centers. For inquiry of the home, please contact the realtor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have any available units?
28440 TRIDENT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have?
Some of 28440 TRIDENT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28440 TRIDENT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
28440 TRIDENT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28440 TRIDENT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 28440 TRIDENT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT offer parking?
Yes, 28440 TRIDENT COURT offers parking.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28440 TRIDENT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have a pool?
No, 28440 TRIDENT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have accessible units?
No, 28440 TRIDENT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28440 TRIDENT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 28440 TRIDENT COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28440 TRIDENT COURT has units with air conditioning.
