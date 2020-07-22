28440 TRIDENT COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Single family home with over 1500 sf of heating/air conditional with large Florida room (can be used as the third large bed room) and garage. The location is everything about this home, easy access to the major malls, hospitals, professional or retail services, university campus, medical facilities in the areas, entertainments of movie theaters, public parks, amusing parks,....The home is located in a private quiet neighborhood, where you can take a walk along the water side for exercise or walk to grocery, or shopping centers. For inquiry of the home, please contact the realtor.