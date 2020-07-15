All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

27921 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Location

27921 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely spacious townhome with 2-car garage is available for rent beginning 9 March. This bright 2-story end unit townhome comes fully equipped with newer stainless steel appliances and was remodeled one year ago with new paint and carpeting. The kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry room, family room and dining room are located on the 1st floor and all bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The home is ideally located across from the pool and playground and convenient to shopping and dining at the Grove, Wiregrass Mall, and the Outlet Mall. Hurry and get into your new home before it's gone! First, Last, and Security is due prior to occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have any available units?
27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have?
Some of 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has a pool.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
