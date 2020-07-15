27921 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Lovely spacious townhome with 2-car garage is available for rent beginning 9 March. This bright 2-story end unit townhome comes fully equipped with newer stainless steel appliances and was remodeled one year ago with new paint and carpeting. The kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry room, family room and dining room are located on the 1st floor and all bedrooms are located on the 2nd floor. The home is ideally located across from the pool and playground and convenient to shopping and dining at the Grove, Wiregrass Mall, and the Outlet Mall. Hurry and get into your new home before it's gone! First, Last, and Security is due prior to occupancy.