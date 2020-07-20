All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27845 Pleasure Ride Loop
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

27845 Pleasure Ride Loop

27845 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27845 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A Must See!!! ***This Luxury 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome - A Must See!!! ***This Luxury 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is nestled in the Maintenance free Gated Community of Saddle Creek. Conveniently Located to I-75, A rated schools, Restaurants, Shops at Wiregrass, The Groves, and the NEW Tampa Premium Outlets, this Spacious home is just under 1600 sq. ft and comes with a 2 Car Garage***The Downstairs consists of a Formal Living Room / Dining Room / Laundry Room / Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and gives that open-plan feel. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, walk-in closets and much more*** The Luxurious Master Suite features an Oversize Walk-in Shower, Double Vanities, and spacious closet. Come enjoy the Resort Style amenities with community Pool, Cabana, Tropical Landscape, and huge community courtyard perfect for walks. Water and Trash is included in the rent.

(RLNE3441253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have any available units?
27845 Pleasure Ride Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have?
Some of 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop currently offering any rent specials?
27845 Pleasure Ride Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop is pet friendly.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop offer parking?
Yes, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop offers parking.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have a pool?
Yes, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop has a pool.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have accessible units?
No, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 27845 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg