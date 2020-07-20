27845 Pleasure Ride Loop

Amenities

A Must See!!! ***This Luxury 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome - A Must See!!! ***This Luxury 2 story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is nestled in the Maintenance free Gated Community of Saddle Creek. Conveniently Located to I-75, A rated schools, Restaurants, Shops at Wiregrass, The Groves, and the NEW Tampa Premium Outlets, this Spacious home is just under 1600 sq. ft and comes with a 2 Car Garage***The Downstairs consists of a Formal Living Room / Dining Room / Laundry Room / Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and gives that open-plan feel. Upstairs includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, walk-in closets and much more*** The Luxurious Master Suite features an Oversize Walk-in Shower, Double Vanities, and spacious closet. Come enjoy the Resort Style amenities with community Pool, Cabana, Tropical Landscape, and huge community courtyard perfect for walks. Water and Trash is included in the rent.



